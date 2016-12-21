Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

St. Paul Asks Residents To Voluntarily Move Cars For Plows

December 21, 2016 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Snow Emergency, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snow emergencies are now over in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

But the plowing continues.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the city of St. Paul would like residents to voluntarily move their cars.

On Wednesday, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., residents are asked to move cars off residential streets running east and west. Then Thursday, they are asked to move cars off north-south residential streets.

No one will get a ticket if they don’t move their car, and no cars will be towed.

But the city would just like to clear more snow from the streets.

