Police Officer Serves College Kid Lesson In Tying Tie — No Ticket

December 21, 2016 11:29 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adulting is hard. All college kids are going through the transformation from teen to adult and it surely doesn’t comes without bumps in the road (and a little bit of speeding.) Once students return from the fleeting Thanksgiving break, one thing is on their mind: getting through the end of the semester, rife with exams, papers and presentations.

One unlucky student at University of Wisconsin-Stout had a presentation, of which he was rushing to get to as he needed help with his tie. Naturally he was taking speed limits more of a guideline than rule when officer Martin Folczyk with the Menomonie Police Department in Wisconsin went to reprimand the speeding car.

When he got out, the student remonstrated with how he was running late for a presentation and needed to tie his tie. Graciously, the cop opted to be a human first and help the student, via ABC Green Bay.

Instead of a speeding ticket, the officer served the student a lesson in adulting. He helped tie his tie and it was all caught on his dash cam on November 30, as the police department only released the video on December 20.

This is how life should be.

  1. Nignogs At It Again (@NignogsA) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    “it surely doesn’t comes without bumps ”
    “Menomonie Police Department in Wisconsin went to reprimand the speeding car.”
    You can recognize the less than high school grammar and blaming bad behavior on anything but the bad actor. I think we have CCzero’s “Emmy Award Winning” Reg Chapman, or Esme here.

