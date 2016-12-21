Recipe: Oceanaire’s Chesapeake Bay Style Crab Cakes

Christmas & New Year’s are around the corner and The Oceanaire Seafood Room can help you host the party of the year! Crab is a holiday staple, as the fare represents prosperity, and every party deserves delicious at-home crab recipes.
OCEANAIRE’S CHESAPEAKE BAY STYLE CRAB CAKES
Crabmeat, Jumbo Lump – 16 ounces
Fresh Bread, diced – 1 cup
Yellow Onion, diced – 1/4 cup
Parsley, fresh, chopped – 2 TBL
Mayonnaise – 3 Tbsp.
Dijon Mustard, Grey Poupon – 1 Tbsp.
Eggs, whole – 2 each
Worcestershire Sauce – 1 tsp.
Old Bay Seasoning – 1 tsp.
1. Drain crabmeat of excess liquid and place in a mixing bowl.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the fresh diced bread with the remaining ingredients with the aid of a wire whip.
4. Add the crab meat to the bread mixture. Fold gently with a rubber spatula to combine all ingredients.
5. Divide evenly into 4 oz portions…
6. Gently form the crab cake into a loose ball shape
8. Place cakes on a plastic lined sheet pan and cover with plastic wrap
To Bake:
1. Place clarified butter on a baking pan
2. Place crab cake on a baking pan on top of clarified butter, and brush the top of the cakes with clarified butter. Place in 450 degree oven.
3. Bake for approximately 8-10 minutes until thoroughly cooked thorough, and nicely browned and crisped on top
4. Remove from oven and serve immediately with lemon and mustard sauce and/or tartar sauce