Reward Grows To $30K To Find Person Who Shot Hunter Near Little Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are offering a reward of up to $30,000 to find the suspect in the shooting death of a hunter in Morrison County.
Authorities say Terrence Brisk, 41, was found dead last month in the woods in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. He had been shot in the afternoon hours of Nov. 7 and was wearing blaze orange when he was found dead by a family member.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a Winchester Model AE 30-30 rifle belonging to Brisk. It’s an older model rifle with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached. He was known to carry it in the woods while hunting, and it has not been found.
Authorities say it’s possible the person who shot Brisk didn’t know it.
The incident remains under investigation, and authorities believe it’s an isolated incident and that there is no known risk to the public. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233.
One Comment
If the family is willing to settle on a hand gun, they can pick up as many as they want from the black north Minneapolis gangs at around a hundred dollars, and save thousands.