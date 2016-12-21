4 Vikings Selected For NFL Pro Bowl

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that four players have been selected for this year’s Pro Bowl.
Defensive end Everson Griffen, special teams player and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith were all selected.
Griffen ranks in the top 10 in the NFL for defensive ends in sacks, tackles, forced fumbles, tackles for loss and quarterback hurries. He has eight sacks this season.
Patterson leads the NFL with 757 kickoff return yards, including a 104-yard return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. He’s on pace to lead the league in kick return average for the third time in four years.
Rhodes is tied for third in the NFC with four interceptions, which is a career-high. One of them was returned 100 yards for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
Smith is seventh in the NFL among safeties in total tackles and tackles for loss. He also has two sacks on the season.
The NFL Pro Bowl will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
