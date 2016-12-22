10-Year-Old Donates Handmade Bags Filled With School Supplies, Toys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the spirit of the holidays, we met up with an extraordinary young girl who understands what it feels like to give.

Sanya Pirani, 10, is a 5th grader at Jeffers Pond Elementary School in Prior Lake. She’s made it her life’s mission to help end hunger and homelessness.

“Well it really started last year when it was my Christmas wish to learn how to sew,” Pirani said.

That Christmas wish granted by two family friends. Sanya spent a year making 100 hand-sewn bags, all donated to kids in need Thursday.

“So I made these bags and decided to fill them with school supplies,” she said. “But then later it started coming close to Christmas, so I decided to put toys in these bags so that they would get a Christmas present, too.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar was at Thursday’s event highlighting Sanya’s donation.

“She did this with a generosity of spirit, and I’m sure its going to be a Christmas that she’ll never forget,” Klobuchar said.

It’s probably a Christmas the kids won’t soon forget either, all thanks to a little girl who gets the true meaning of the holiday season.

“When millions and millions of people are hungry right here in America and around the world, we suffocate human potential because a hungry mind can not think,” she said.

Sanya teamed up with Mary Jo Copeland from Caring and Sharing Hands to make sure the bags went to homeless youth. She also recently coordinated a food drive that gathered more than 1,300 pounds of food.