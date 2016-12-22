Driver Escapes After Car Goes Through Ice In Kandiyohi County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Willmar man was uninjured after his car went through ice in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office, just before 8:15 a.m. deputies received a report of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer going through ice on Lake Wakanda.
Upon arrival, officers saw the car partially through the ice about 300 yards from shore.
The driver, 34-year-old Joey Wolf, was able to escape the car unharmed.
He told deputies he was driving to an ice fishing spot when the car broke through the ice.