Driver Escapes After Car Goes Through Ice In Kandiyohi County

December 22, 2016 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Kandiyohi County, Kandiyohi county Sheriff’s Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Willmar man was uninjured after his car went through ice in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office, just before 8:15 a.m. deputies received a report of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer going through ice on Lake Wakanda.

Upon arrival, officers saw the car partially through the ice about 300 yards from shore.

The driver, 34-year-old Joey Wolf, was able to escape the car unharmed.

He told deputies he was driving to an ice fishing spot when the car broke through the ice.

