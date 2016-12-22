Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Charges: Fillmore County Couple Imprisoned, Abused 5-Year-Old Daughter

December 22, 2016 6:22 PM
Filed Under: Fillmore County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Fillmore county couple faces more than a dozen charges for the abuse and imprisonment of their little girl.

Court documents lay out how last month a parole officer was trying to contact Ryan Rechtzigel when she learned his 5-year-old daughter had not been in school for nearly a month.

When agents went to his and Angela Stewart’s home, they found the little girl inside a boarded up area of the home. She had bruises and other wounds on her face and body.

Agents also found meth and drug paraphernalia in the home. The couple’s cellphones documented more abuse. Rechtzigel admitted to hurting his daughter.

Stewart told police they didn’t bond with her because she was taken from their care for four years.

Social services placed the 5-year-old and her two younger siblings in foster care.

