Forest Lake Officer Dragged By Fleeing Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Forest Lake police officer is OK after being dragged by a fleeing suspect early Thursday morning.
Police from Forest Lake and Wyoming were following some leads on an arrest warrant just after 2 a.m. on the 10 block of Lee Street when they approached a minivan.
An officer was attempting to arrest the driver of the van when he drove off, dragging the officer. Another officer fired a round into the minivan; no one inside was struck.
The vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of highways 61 and 97 after a brief chase, and the driver surrendered without a fight. Police did, however, use an electroshock weapon on an uncooperative passenger.
The driver and passenger were both arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. The officer, who has not been identified, was treated and released from an area hospital.
