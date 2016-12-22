Good Question: What Are The Health Benefits Of A Massage?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are more than 200 different kinds of massage.

Spas, hospitals, even airports now offer them.

They also make popular Christmas gifts.

We know having your muscles worked on can feel good, but what are the health benefits of massage? Good Question.

Centerpoint Massage And Shiatsu Therapy School and Clinic in St. Louis Park teaches students a variety of different kinds of body work.

“She’s introducing herself through Swedish massage strokes called ‘effleurage,'” said Cari Johnson Pelava while watching a former student give a massage.

Pelava said there are both physical and mental benefits to having your muscles worked on.

“Physiologically there is something called the thixotropic effect,” said Pelava.

That’s when muscle cells and interstitial fluid get moved around — it’s essentially the fluid in our bodies that keeps us going and helps maintain wellness.

“If we stay sedentary the muscles get harder, they tend to restrict and that’s where we start having pain and chronic conditions,” said Pelava.

The Mayo Clinic says getting rid of those muscle knots helps with your state of mind too, reducing anxiety and stress.

“When the emotions are out of balance, physiologically we are out of balance. You get to be quiet. It’s almost like meditation. You get to really get in touch with who you are and your well-being,” said Pelava.

Pelava said that holds true with every form of massage. Swedish, shiatsu, hot stone therapy, even rehab massage after surgery.

She said for nearly every patient the discomfort eventually leads to comfort.

Professional athletes also use massage to help with circulation, range of motion and to prevent injuries.

There is actually a massage therapist shortage right now in the Twin Cities.