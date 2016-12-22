Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Kyle Rudolph Shows Off Custom Cleats For Christmas Eve Game

December 22, 2016 6:50 PM
Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – You’ll never guess who’s on Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph’s Christmas cleats.

The tight end will wear Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer cleats for the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Eve.

Rudolph (the tight end) showed off the cleats on Twitter Friday.

The Vikings will take on their rivals at Lambeau Field at noon on Christmas Eve.

Hopefully Rudolph the reindeer’s red nose will help Rudolph the tight end find the end zone.

