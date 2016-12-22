Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Driver Charged In Fatal Crash With NE Mpls. Artist Had Cocaine In Her System

December 22, 2016 3:57 PM
Filed Under: Kirk Washington, Nancy Scott

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The driver charged with hitting and killing a northeast Minneapolis artist had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Nancy Scott, 52, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 on April 4 when she crossed the median. Scott’s car went airborne, struck a car driven by 41-year-old Kirk Washington and then struck a bus, according to the complaint.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

An analysis of Scott’s blood by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her system, the complaint states.

The complaint also states further analysis of the crash scene showed Scott drove through the median at around 60 mph and showed no signs of breaking or swerving before the crash.

Washington was a locally and internationally recognized spoken word artist with a wife and two teenage daughters.

Scott is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and there is a warrant out for her arrest.

