Theatres At Mall Of America To Close Next Week

December 22, 2016 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an eight-year run, the Mall Of America will close its Theatres next week.

The 14-screen theater, located on the fourth floor of the Bloomington mall, will close at the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In a statement, MOA officials say it’s to make way for a “new, first-to-market entertainment venue” that’s slated to open in late 2017.

Mall of America says all current theatre employees “remain a valuable part” of the MOA team have been offered positions within the mall.

More information on the new venue will be released next month.

Theatres at Mall of America — which is owned by the mall — was previously owned by AMC and General Cinemas.

MOA said on Twitter that one of the year’s most anticipated movies, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will not be shown at the theater due to the closing.

