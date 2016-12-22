Sneak A Peek At Letters Kids Are Sending To Santa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Christmas is just days away, and while anxious kiddos sit on Santa’s lap, tens of thousands of letters to him are processed at the post office.

“Once they go to the North Pole and Santa has a chance to look over them, then he forwards some special ones to us to let us go through to see what they’re all about,” said Nicole Hill of the U.S. Postal Service.

While most letters are naturally full of that list of toys, some writers to Santa are worried about “his” list.

“Am I on the naughty or the nice list? If I’m on the naughty list, is there any way I could get on the nice list? If so, write back to me. I really hope I’m on the nice list,” wrote one child.

Some put in a bit more effort to add a creative touch, and many prefer to get straight to the point.

“I would like a zebra. It doesn’t have to be a real one. And a hoverboard. The hoverboard, I’d like it to be purple or white,” wrote another child.

And some of these sweet kiddos did not even ask for anything; they just had questions. Quinn says, “Santa, how are you doing? Why do you go down the chimney when it’s bedtime, and how do your reindeer fly?” She also says she has been a very good girl this year.

Postal worker Mike LePree says it is a treat every year when Santa shares the letters.

“I’ll tell you, these really brightens our day, some of these letters that come in from the children all across the country,” LePree said. “And it reminds you growing up of how you had the same dreams and believed in the same magic of Christmas.”

And among the letters of lists of toys for hopeful girls and boys, even the little negotiators warm your heart.

“He says, ‘Dear Santa, I’ve been a bit bad this year, but I’ve been good, too. I don’t care what I get for Christmas really. Well anyway, how are you doing? And tell Mrs. Claus I say hi. Sincerely, Thomas,'” said LePree

And there were a handful of letters we were not allowed to read because they were marked “Top Secret.”

So remember kids — Santa will not let us read your letters if you don’t want him to!