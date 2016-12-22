Police: Man Reportedly Groped, Sexually Harassed Women At Homeless Shelter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is in custody after allegedly groping and sexually harassing two women at a homeless shelter.
According to Apple Valley Police, the incident occurred Friday at a church on the 7800 block of 150th Street West that was serving as a homeless shelter.
Two women told police they had gone outside to have a cigarette when a man who was also admitted to the shelter approached them. The man allegedly placed his head on one of the women’s chest before she pushed him away.
The man then grabbed that woman’s breast, the women said. They went inside and then returned outside later.
The women said the man approached them again, grabbing his genital area and telling one of the women he wanted to “goose” her. The women reported the conduct to shelter staff.
Police said the man has a history of criminal sexual behavior, including a conviction for fifth degree criminal sexual conduct in May.
The man is in custody pending his first appearance on felony criminal sexual conduct charges.
