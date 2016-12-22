Stearns County Teen Saves Choking Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Foley girl was given an award for saving a man’s life in early December.

Shianna Ganoe joined the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office Explorers in October and had only recently gotten first aid training when she saved a man who was choking.

Explorers are youth ages 15 to 21 from across the County pursuing a career in law enforcement. They train once a week throughout the year in classroom and hands-on education, and are involved with activities such as:

Mock drug busts and traffic accidents

Doing ride-alongs with officers

Directing traffic during special events

Providing security

Taking first-aid courses

The program offers young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities.

On December 3rd, Shiana Ganoe, along with other Explorers were working an event at AMI Auction Services when Shiana noticed a man choking on some food and struggling to breathe. Ganoe immediately responded and administered the Heimlich maneuver. Her efforts helped dislodge the food and the man was able to breathe again.

“I didn’t think much of it because I know police officers do this kind of stuff all the time,” Ganoe said.

Ganoe has wanted to be a police officer since she was three years old.

“I want to help people,” Ganoe said. “After this incident I knew this is really what I want to do.”

Ganoe said she never expected an award for serving her duty but is honored to receive the recognition from the sheriff’s office.

“I am happy I helped someone breath again and he can go off and live his life,” Ganoe said.

Ganoe never got the name of the man she saved.