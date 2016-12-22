Happy Holidays: Festive Pets | Worst Christmas Songs | MOA Welcomes Black Santa | Hanukkah Recipes

Boy Dies In Wisconsin Dells Area After Fall From Water Slide

December 22, 2016 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Lake Delton, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Dells

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — A boy has died after police say he fell from an outdoor water slide at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday night at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Lake Delton. The area surrounding the slide is closed for the season and is fenced off and the gates are locked.

Lake Delton police say the boy and two other juveniles entered the restricted area and climbed to the top of the slide. The boy used a sled to go down the slide, but got caught in the snow. When he tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground.

He died at the scene.

Police say the boy’s family was staying at the resort at the time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LibbersReek (@LibbersReek) says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:39 am

    Let’s assume they’ll attempt to sue – and probably win – despite the fact it was restricted, off limits as they say…..it’s always someone else’s fault of course and more so when the parents daling with guilt.
    …. just attempting to help out the tiny neighbor for the next article on this one

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Craig Wilson says:
    December 22, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    LibbersReek, just what Trump would do. Sue them is his motto that he lives by. He would file a suit in the hundreds of millions.

    Reply | Report comment

