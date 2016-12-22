Working For The Weekend: Holiday Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is a big holiday weekend and many are already workin’ for it. If you have out of town guests visiting, we have you covered with fun events to take them to around town.

Santa At MOA

There is still time to give Santa your Christmas list. Old Saint Nick will at Mall of America through Christmas Eve!

Then make sure to check out the Enchanted Snowflake Experience hung in the Atrium.

Holiday Lights In St. Paul

If your out of town guests are wimps and don’t like the cold, then Holiday Lights in the Park is for you.

Check out 60 larger-than-life holiday light sculptures and animated displays from the comfort of your car in St. Paul’s Phalen Park.

Admission is $10 per vehicle, all proceeds benefit the Saint Paul Police Foundation.

The displays will be lit through Jan. 1.

Santaland @ Macy’s

With reports of downtown Minneapolis’ Macy’s closing, this year may be your last chance to visit the long-running Santaland attraction.

As you make your way to meet Santa, experience the animated story of Santa’s elves at the North Pole as they prepare for Christmas.

Santaland is open on Christmas Eve.

Holidazzle

Finally the 2016 Holidazzle wraps up Thursday and Friday.

Cold weather closed Holidazzle Sunday, so it’s open extended hours Thursday from noon to 10 pm.

Thursday’s movie is “Ice Age” at 7pm.

Friday, fireworks are at 6:30pm and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” begins on the big screen shortly after.