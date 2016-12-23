4 Things To Know: Berlin Attack Suspect Killed, Holiday Travel & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack being killed in Italy to the Minnesota Wild having the chance to set a franchise record of consecutive wins, here is a look at the top four stories from Dec. 23, 2016.

Berlin Christmas Market Attack Suspect Killed

The manhunt for the suspect in the Berlin Christmas truck attack is over.

Anis Amri, 24, died in a shootout with police near a train station in Milan, Italy.

Two officers reportedly stopped Amri, who was on foot. According to police, he took off running, pulled a pistol from his backpack and shot one of the officers in the shoulder. A second officer then shot and killed Amri.

The injured officer is expected to be OK.

UN Security Council Postpones Vote On Israeli Settlements

The UN Security Council has temporarily postponed a vote condemning Israeli settlements amid pressure from Israel and President-elect Donald Trump.

In an unprecedented move, the president-elect publicly called for the resolution to be vetoed, even though President Obama was prepared to let it go through.

The development came on the same day Trump tweeted that the U.S. should expand its nuclear capability.

AAA: 103M Expected To Travel For Holidays

Millions of people are hitting the roads and the skies for the holidays Friday.

Passengers at airports nationwide could face gridlock after stormy weather delayed flights on the West Coast this week.

AAA said 2016 is on pace to be a record-breaking year for travel.

Wild Could Set New Franchise Record

The Minnesota Wild have a chance to set a new franchise record of 10 straight wins Friday night.

They tied the old record from 2007 Thursday night, getting nine wins in a row after beating the Canadiens in Montreal.

The final score was 4 to 2.

Minnesota is now 20-8 and 4.