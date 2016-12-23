Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Vikings Place Rookie CB Alexander On IR; Sign RB Ham To Active Roster

December 23, 2016 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Mackensie Alexander, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The injury bug has bitten the Minnesota Vikings again. Friday, they placed rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve.

Alexander, a second round pick, appeared in 13 games this season, totaling six tackles and one pass breakup.

The Vikings also signed rookie running back C.J. Ham to the active roster Friday. Ham played college football at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was on the Vikings practice squad.

Ham’s elevation to the 53-man roster comes after the Vikings ruled out Adrian Peterson for the Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia