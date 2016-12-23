Vikings Place Rookie CB Alexander On IR; Sign RB Ham To Active Roster

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The injury bug has bitten the Minnesota Vikings again. Friday, they placed rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve.
Alexander, a second round pick, appeared in 13 games this season, totaling six tackles and one pass breakup.
The Vikings also signed rookie running back C.J. Ham to the active roster Friday. Ham played college football at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was on the Vikings practice squad.
Ham’s elevation to the 53-man roster comes after the Vikings ruled out Adrian Peterson for the Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers.
