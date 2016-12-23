Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Elderly Couple Found Dead Outside Superior Home

December 23, 2016 8:40 AM
Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 78-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man were found dead outside their home in Superior.

Authorities say that after a preliminary investigation, they do not believe there was foul play. But they are awaiting results of autopsies. Those could be available next week.

The man and woman were found Wednesday in the Butler Park area, in the southwest section of Superior. Their names aren’t being released until family members are notified.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

