Police: 2 Found Dead In Faribault Chamber Of Commerce

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are learning more about the divorced couple who were found dead at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce in what police call a murder-suicide. A couple arrived at the Chamber around noon and found the bodies of Barb and Dick Larson. Barb worked at the Chamber, Dick is a former police officer.

Investigators worked into the night Friday collecting evidence inside the Fairbault Chamber of Commerce. It’s where police believe Dick Larson shot and killed his ex-wife Barb before killing himself.

“It’s sad and disheartening and tough,” Fairbault Mayor-Elect and family friend Kevin Voracek said.

Voracek calls this a city-wide tragedy. He said most in the community came into contact with one or both of them. Barb worked at the Chamber of Commerce.

“I would say that she was the smile maker at the Chamber. She knew everybody’s name in town she’d greet you and it warms your heart every time you would talk to her,” Voracek said.

Dick retired from the Fairbault Police Department in 2008.The couple divorced in 2014.

Police report Barb filed a restraining order against Dick just last week.

“That’s something that we never know why, why these tragedies happen. There’s something deep down inside that goes wrong and they feel like they need to take other people with them to end their own suffering,” Voracek said.

Police want people to know there is help available.

“We don’t want people to get to point where feel have no other options and are just at the end of the rope,” Capt. Neal Pederson said.

Thoughts now turn to the Larson’s two adult sons, and extended family.

“It’s going to be hard every Christmas for the rest of their lives and it’s hard on all of us,” Voracek said.

In a statement Police Chief Andy Bohlen said “Being such a small community, Fairbault PD has worked with both in the past. Our hearts are broken after responding to such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved.”