Holiday Travel Snarled On West Coast; No Major Delays Yet At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Millions of Americans are beginning this holiday weekend with catching a flight or packing up the car for a road trip.

AAA expects a record setting 103 million people to travel over the next nine days.

The majority of travelers, 93.6 million, will drive to their destination. Six million plan to fly.

Another 3.5 million will use other modes of transportation like the bus or train.

Travelers flying out of MSP International Airport did not see any major delays Friday morning.

It was a pleasant surprise for travelers who prepared for a stressful day.

Many heard about the massive delays happening out of LAX, stranding passengers in the airport and on the tarmac.

“I just came here a little early. I usually come an hour early now I came an hour and a half early,” said Wayne Andrews, who was headed to California.

“I think people put a lot of pressure on themselves when they don’t show up early and plan ahead,” said Dave Bentz, who was headed to Dominican Republic.

AAA credits the increase in year-end holiday travel on rising wages, low gas prices and overall consumer optimism.