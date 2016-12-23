I’m Dreaming Of A … Wet Christmas?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those hoping for a white Christmas will be mostly in luck this year, though things could get a little drippy toward the tail end of the holiday.
WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse says Christmas Eve should be dry and nice in the Twin Cities.
It’s when Sunday — Christmas Day — rolls around that things are expected to change. The morning should see many parts of the state getting freezing rain. Later on in the day, that should switch over to simply rain in the Twin Cities.
The northern portion of the state, though, will be under a winter weather watch, and should still see some icing.
Bearse said those driving Monday morning should be aware that with the fresh moisture Sunday freezing overnight will likely lead to some slippery travel conditions.