Minn. Veteran Helps Iraqi Interpreter Reunite With Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three years ago we first brought you the story of a Minnesota soldier who helped an Iraqi man move to America.

Paul Braun met his interpreter, Phillip, while he was in Basra, Iraq, in 2009.

He credits Phillip with helping his fellow soldiers get through difficult times, and he made a promise to Phillip that he’d help him move to the United States.

That happened in 2013. But getting Phillip’s wife and children here took more time and more work.

“Once we finally got the Visas that was, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s about to happen,'” said Braun.

With years of paperwork secured, what once seemed like an improbable reunion finally happened on Oct. 17 as Phillip’s family arrived at MSP.

“When we were in the airport waiting for them, he started like pushing me like, ‘OK, your family come, go.’ I told him, ‘No. You made this. You made all this happen, because of you. So you will be the one who starts saying hi to my family,'” said Phillip.

“So when they first came off the airplane, I got to greet them first. That was pretty amazing,” said Braun.

So is seemingly everything that’s happened since. It’s been a year of firsts. Playing in Minnesota leaves for the first time and going trick-or-treating. They also got to see Santa Claus and built their first-ever snowman. They even got a behind-the-scenes tour of WCCO.

The warm reception has helped with the cold weather.

“It’s cool, beautiful and nice,” said Phillip’s 12-year-old daughter Nora.

“That adjustment of freedom. Being able to travel freely and not being stopped by checkpoints, whether they’re militia or army checkpoints. That has been probably the hardest thing to overcome for them is that ability to go wherever you want to,” said Braun.

While in Iraq with his fellow soldiers, Braun knows Phillip risked his life to save theirs. He’s now repaying him the only way a soldier knows how.

“It was amazing. Man, I’m just grateful. Seriously, I can’t ask for more,” said Phillip.

Phillip’s says his daughters are adjusting well in school and are learning English.

And his son has already found a job.

He works at a senior living facility with Phillip.