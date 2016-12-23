Local Music Tap: 4 Shows To See This Holiday Weekend

It’s the holiday and there are plenty of holiday-themed shows to see this weekend! Check them out below.

FRIDAY: Festivus For The Rest Of Us @ 7th Street Entry – Mpls.

Happy Festivus for the rest of us! The Seinfeld-created holiday is being celebrated Friday night at 7th Street Entry at First Avenue.

Bands will include XIII Arrows, The Crash Bandits, Kick and Wavy Maze.

18+ show | $5 | 8 p.m.

FRIDAY: The Heiruspecs Holiday Classic @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St. Paul

Local hip hop group Heiruspecs is celebrating nearly 20 years of existence with a Holiday Classic show in St. Paul Friday night.

The show opens with DJ Keezy, and Destiny Roberts and Alpha Consumer also join the bill.

21+ show | $13 advanced/$15 at door | 9 p.m.

FRIDAY: White Iron X-mas Show @ Cabooze – Mpls.

Energetic blues rockers, White Iron, are celebrating Christmas with a big ol’ show at the Cabooze this Friday.

Down Lo and Frogleg also join the bill.

18+ show | $8 | 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY/SUNDAY/MONDAY: The Bad Plus @ Dakota Jazz – Mpls.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Minnesota-based “progressive jazz scientists”, The Bad Plus, are playing a ridiculous amount of shows at the iconic Dakota Jazz Club this weekend.

The trio play Friday night at 7 p.m. and another show at 9 p.m. The same thing is true for Sunday (Christmas/Hannukah) and Monday!

All ages | $40-$45 | 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

