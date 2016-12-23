Mankato Bartender Accused Of Raping, Impregnating Passed Out Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Mankato man is accused of raping and impregnating a woman who blacked out at a bar he was working at last year, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County.

Jason James Kwasniewski faces one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the incident on March 1, 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was at Bradley’s Bar on the day of the incident with some friends. She said she asked Kwasniewski, who was a former co-worker, about job openings and he told her there were some for waitresses. The victim said Kwasniewski kept serving her drinks and shots and she ended up blacking out. She woke up the next day with only a shirt and panties on.

The victim said Kwasniewski told her that he had taken “good care” of her. She said she didn’t know if anything sexual happened because she had a wax the day before and was sore from that.

The victim later realized she was sexually assaulted when she had a child and a DNA test was done, which showed Kwasniewski was the father. Before then, the victim thought the baby was her boyfriend’s.

The victim said she went to Kwasniewski’s house and told him that the baby was his, but he denied it being possible as he had a vasectomy. The victim said he then became inappropriate and she left. She later applied for and was granted a restraining order after more harassing communications.

Authorities say the victim decided to report the incident after she heard that Kwasniewski was accused in a second sexual assault.

If convicted, Kwasniewski could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine on the felony charge. He could face up to one year on the gross misdemeanor charge.