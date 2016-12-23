WCCO.COM’s Top 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2016 brought us many memorable stories, and many stories that we’d probably like to forget. Here is a list of the top 20 most-read stories from WCCO.com in 2016, along with links to the original stories.
- Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop, Aftermath Video Posted (July 6)
- Sheriff: Body Of Missing 5-Year-Old Found (Aug. 20)
- Prince, Dead At 57, Was Found Unresponsive In Paisley Park Elevator (April 21)
- Sheriff’s Office: Jacob Wetterling’s Remains Have Been Found (Sept. 3)
- Suspended Gophers Possibly Linked To Sex Tapes (Feb. 29)
- Philando Castile Had Been Stopped 52 Times By Police (July 9)
- Man Charged With Raping, Killing Co-Worker’s 5-Year-Old Daughter (Aug. 23)
- Minnesota Restaurant Posts ‘Muslims Get Out’ Sign (Sept. 19)
- Twin Cities Doctor Creates $50 EpiPen Alternative (Sept. 13)
- Police: 8 Stabbed, Suspect Dead In St. Cloud Mall Incident (Sept. 17)
- Holiday Display Has Waconia Neighbors At Odds (Nov. 29)
- Paisley Park: The Place Prince Called Home (April 21)
- After Losing Wife To Flu, Minn. Man Has Message For Others (April 12)
- Gov. Dayton Declares Affordable Care Act ‘No Longer Affordable’ (Oct. 12)
- Video Of Black Man Being Arrested After Walking On Edina Street Goes Viral (Oct. 14)
- Danny Heinrich’s Confession: Minute-By-Minute (Sept. 6)
- Trump Edges Out Clinton In High School Mock Vote (Nov. 1)
- Lakeville Man Recalls Nightmare Arrest On Spring Break In Mexico (April 10)
- Man Arrested After Shooting At ‘Zombie,’ Nearly Striking Sleeping Man (Oct. 11)
- Minnesota Hunter, 78, Bags 36-Point Buck In Howard Lake (Nov. 15)