Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

WCCO.COM’s Top 20 Most-Read Stories Of 2016

December 23, 2016 10:28 AM
Filed Under: 2016 In Review, Alayna Ertl, Danny Heinrich, Jacob Wetterling, Philando Castile, Prince

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2016 brought us many memorable stories, and many stories that we’d probably like to forget. Here is a list of the top 20 most-read stories from WCCO.com in 2016, along with links to the original stories.

  1. Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop, Aftermath Video Posted (July 6)
  2. Sheriff: Body Of Missing 5-Year-Old Found (Aug. 20)
  3. Prince, Dead At 57, Was Found Unresponsive In Paisley Park Elevator (April 21)
  4. Sheriff’s Office: Jacob Wetterling’s Remains Have Been Found (Sept. 3)
  5. Suspended Gophers Possibly Linked To Sex Tapes (Feb. 29)
  6. Philando Castile Had Been Stopped 52 Times By Police (July 9)
  7. Man Charged With Raping, Killing Co-Worker’s 5-Year-Old Daughter (Aug. 23)
  8. Minnesota Restaurant Posts ‘Muslims Get Out’ Sign (Sept. 19)
  9. Twin Cities Doctor Creates $50 EpiPen Alternative (Sept. 13)
  10. Police: 8 Stabbed, Suspect Dead In St. Cloud Mall Incident (Sept. 17)
  11. Holiday Display Has Waconia Neighbors At Odds (Nov. 29)
  12. Paisley Park: The Place Prince Called Home (April 21)
  13. After Losing Wife To Flu, Minn. Man Has Message For Others (April 12)
  14. Gov. Dayton Declares Affordable Care Act ‘No Longer Affordable’ (Oct. 12)
  15. Video Of Black Man Being Arrested After Walking On Edina Street Goes Viral (Oct. 14)
  16. Danny Heinrich’s Confession: Minute-By-Minute (Sept. 6)
  17. Trump Edges Out Clinton In High School Mock Vote (Nov. 1)
  18. Lakeville Man Recalls Nightmare Arrest On Spring Break In Mexico (April 10)
  19. Man Arrested After Shooting At ‘Zombie,’ Nearly Striking Sleeping Man (Oct. 11)
  20. Minnesota Hunter, 78, Bags 36-Point Buck In Howard Lake (Nov. 15)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia