New York Mills Teacher Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota high school teacher faces charges connected to sexual conduct with one of his students.
Kris Koll, a teacher at New York Mills High School, is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Koll had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student that began with the student baby-sitting for Koll’s family in 2015.
After that, the student told police, she began exchanging text messages with Koll. The student said Koll “would text saying she is good-looking with a bunch of emojis.”
The complaint states Koll and the student kissed on several occasions beginning in October 2016, and Koll engaged in sexual contact with the girl.
The incident first came to the attention of police when the school’s principal, Michelle Young, contacted them. A friend of the student also told police she was aware of the relationship between the two. The friend showed police text messages between Koll and the student.
The student told police she deleted text messages on Koll’s instruction, “so no one would find out.”
Koll taught the student in eighth and 10th grades.