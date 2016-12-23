Meet Lulu, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Lulu!
Lulu is a 12-year-old Australian cattle dog who is searching for her forever home.
Lulu was brought to Northwoods Humane Society by someone who found her but couldn’t locate her owners. She was never claimed.
Lulu needs some dental work and NHS doesn’t have the money for the procedure. Therefore, if whoever adopts her brings back proof from the veterinarian that she was given the surgery within 90 days of her adoption, NHS will refund 50 percent of her adoption fee.
If you’re interested in adopting Lulu call 651-982-0240 or visit Northwoods Humane Society online.