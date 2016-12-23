Peterson Ruled Out For Christmas Eve Game Vs. Packers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After making his return against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, Adrian Peterson will miss another game.
The Minnesota Vikings ruled Peterson out Friday with a knee/groin injury. Peterson did not practice at all this week.
Fullback Zach Line, rookie wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and guard Brandon Fusco were also ruled out for the Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers.
Safety Harrison Smith and receiver Stefon Diggs are listed as questionable.
Peterson played for the first time since Week 2 last weekend. He missed several games with a torn meniscus.
One Comment