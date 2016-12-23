Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Peterson Ruled Out For Christmas Eve Game Vs. Packers

December 23, 2016 11:38 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After making his return against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, Adrian Peterson will miss another game.

The Minnesota Vikings ruled Peterson out Friday with a knee/groin injury. Peterson did not practice at all this week.

Fullback Zach Line, rookie wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and guard Brandon Fusco were also ruled out for the Christmas Eve game against the Green Bay Packers.

Safety Harrison Smith and receiver Stefon Diggs are listed as questionable.

Peterson played for the first time since Week 2 last weekend. He missed several games with a torn meniscus.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia