Salvation Army: ‘Scrooge’ Drops Gold Coin Into Red Kettle In Mpls.

December 23, 2016 12:51 PM
Downtown Minneapolis, Red Kettle, Salvation Army

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army says an anonymous donor using the moniker “Twin Cities Ebenezer Scrooge” left an expensive surprise at a red kettle earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Christian charity says the donor dropped a 2016 Gold American Eagle coin valued at $1,200, along with a note, at a red kettle at the IDS Crystal Court in Minneapolis.

The note included a passage from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”: “It was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man possessed the knowledge.”

The Salvation Army says the donation comes at a critical time as donations are down this season. Click here to donate.

