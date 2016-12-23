Happy Holidays: Wet Christmas? | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Sid Hartman Walking After Breaking Hip In Fall

December 23, 2016 3:36 PM
Filed Under: Sid Hartman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week after breaking his hip in a fall, Twin Cities sports media legend Sid Hartman is back on his feet again.

Sid’s son, Chad Hartman, posted a video of his father walking on his show’s Facebook page Friday.

“Driven and Determined,” Chad Hartman wrote. “My father says thank you so much for the kind words and thoughts. He is anxious to get back to work as soon as possible.”

The 96-year-old WCCO Radio personality and Star Tribune columnist underwent surgery for a broken right hip Saturday morning. His longtime co-host on Sunday Morning Sports Huddle, Dave Mona, said Sid slipped on ice while on his way to a birthday party.

