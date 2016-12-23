St. Cloud Police Arrest 2 For Driving Stolen Car, Fleeing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were arrested after driving a stolen car in St. Cloud Thursday night.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, just before 10 p.m. an officer saw a stolen car traveling eastbound on the 600 block of East St. Germain Street. The car had been reported stolen from a business on the 1800 block of 7th Street North around 7:30 p.m. that evening.
Officers attempted to stop the car but it quickly turned into an alley on the 10 block of 7th Avenue Northeast.
When the officer caught up to the car, they found it empty but saw a male and female fleeing on foot.
Police said after a short pursuit, both were apprehended. They were identified as 29-year-old Anthony Joseph Storstad and 27-year-old Megan Maria Scholtes, both of St. Cloud.
Both are expected to be charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
They are currently being held in Benton County jail awaiting formal charges.
One Comment
Have a Merry Christmas, fellas!