4 Things To Do From Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Christmas Eve, and we have several ways to get out and embrace the heck out of the holidays!

1. Saturday is your last day to see Macy’s Santaland in Minneapolis. Macy’s will close early next year, meaning the Christmas tradition won’t be around next year. Guests will walk through the animated story of Santa’s elves preparing for the holidays. Santaland opens at Saturday at 9 a.m.

2. How about heading out on the ice. Several rinks are open Saturday, including “The Depot” in Minneapolis, the Ice Skate Loop in Maple Grove and the Southdale Center Outdoor Rink in Edina. Several others are also open around the state. Click here for more info.

3. See what Christmas was like in 1875 at Victorian Christmas at the Alexander Ramsey House in St. Paul. Guests can taste homemade cookies fresh from a wood-burning stove, see the amazing decorations and listen to popular music from that era. Hours Saturday are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $11.

4. It’s your last week to see the Holiday Flower Show at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. It features hundreds of poinsettias. The tradition began in 1925 and continues to be the most-visited flower attraction at the conservatory. It opens at 10 a.m. and is free.