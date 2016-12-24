Happy Holidays: Holiday Forecast | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Inside Marjorie McNeely Conservatory’s Holiday Flower Show

December 24, 2016 2:26 PM
Filed Under: Como Zoo, Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, Mike Augustyniak, Rachel Slavik, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at St. Paul’s Como Zoo has showcased the beauty of plants — and given us a warm-weather refuge in winter — for more than 100 years.

A lot of people also pay the conservatory a visit on Christmas as part of their holiday tradition.

Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Holiday Flower Show comes together, and how their next show is already growing.

The show is open through Jan. 2, and then the conservatory will switch to their winter show.

The Como Zoo and Conservatory is open every day of the year, and it is free. A donation is suggested.

