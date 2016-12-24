Mike’s Mix: German Fire Punch At AC Lounge

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to the AC Hotel Lounge in downtown Minneapolis to try a German fire punch drink.
German Fire Punch
- 1 bottle Pinot Noir wine
- 1 sliced lemon
- 1 sliced orange
- 6 whole cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 3 star anise
- 3 ounces lemon juice
- 8 ounces orange juice
Instructions:
In a large pot combine wine spices, and fruit. Simmer over low heat for about 15 minutes. Don’t allow the wine to boil; it should be hot but not scalding.
Prepare sugar cone and “fire tongs” holder according to manufacturer’s instructions. Allow sugar to drip into punch before serving; the longer it burns, the sweeter the punch will become.
While not available locally in Twin Cities stores, sugar cones and and the fire tongs can be purchased online.
AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown opened in November 2016 as the brand’s 13th U.S. location. With a full bar and a selection of tapas-style plates for dinner, AC Hotels have Spanish roots, a European soul and a global mindset.