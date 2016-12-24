St. Paul Students Organize ‘Gracious Mob’ For Firefighters

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community is pulling together to show their appreciation for the people keeping us safe this holiday season.
Students and teachers at Saint Pascal’s school in St. Paul organized a Christmas surprise for their local fire department today. Kids, parents, and neighbors showed up at the fire station on White Bear Avenue this morning with dozens of holiday dishes and treats.
Organizers call it a “Gracious Mob.” They say it’s a way to mob a group or person with gratitude.
Firefighters on duty this weekend say they appreciate the support.
“We like to know that the citizens are thinking of us on these days when they’re with they’re families and we, unfortunately, can’t because they need us here,” Scott Case of the St. Paul Fire Department said.
People are planning to drop by with more food throughout the evening. This is the second Gracious Mob organized by Saint Pascal’s school. They surprised the St. Paul Police Department on Thanksgiving.