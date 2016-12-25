Police: Tires Stolen From ‘Can Do Canines’ Van On Christmas Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a Twin Cities non-profit agency that provides dogs for people with disabilities was robbed on Christmas Eve.
The New Hope Police Department is investigating the incident. Authorities say a suspect was in the parking lot of Can Do Canines and stole all four tires off a company minivan while it was parked. Officials say the van is used to transport dogs to the veterinarian or to adopt dogs from local shelters.
Can Do Canines is a non-profit that provides assistance dogs to people with disabilities at no charge.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Hope Police Department, or Can Do Canines Executive Director Alan Peters at (612) 597-8444.