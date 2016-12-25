I-94 Reopens North Of St. Cloud, But Travel Not Advised

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Interstate 94 has reopened north of St. Cloud, officials in Stearns County say drivers should only head out onto the icy roads if it’s absolutely necessary.
The interstate was closed Christmas morning near St. John’s University for about two hours after several crashes occurred following a night of rain that coated roads with ice.
Dangerous driving conditions today, especially NW of St. Cloud. Be careful on the roads so your Christmas is a safe one #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/PuqqUzA7no
— Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) December 25, 2016
The Sunday forecast calls for worsening weather in northwestern Minnesota, where ice is expected to accumulate, perhaps causing power outages and more road closures.
Rain – and even thunderstorms – are expected throughout Minnesota Sunday evening. Travel is not advised.
Officials say that drivers who do venture out into the icy conditions should take it slow and give other drivers extra space.