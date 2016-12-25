Minneapolis Restaurant Hosts Christmas Breakfast For Those In Need

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis restaurant opened its doors on Sunday to serve Christmas breakfast to those who could use a free meal.
Sunday morning, dozens of people living at the Simpson Shelter in Minneapolis headed to a restaurant called “Our Kitchen” for a hot meal, free of charge. Volunteers helped 60 to 70 people get to and from the restaurant throughout the morning.
They say letting people choose what they want to eat makes this different from other places offering meals on Christmas.
“You know if they don’t want eggs, they don’t have to get eggs. If they want extra crispy has browns, they get them crispy. You know, I mean those simple things that people who have their own places and are stable have those choices on a daily basis,” Simpson Center Volunteer Brian Bozeman said. “But when you’re going to someone else to get your meals, you don’t have that choice.”
“Our Kitchen” also sent plates back to the shelter for people who didn’t feel comfortable leaving. This is the fourth year they’ve opened their doors to the homeless on Christmas.