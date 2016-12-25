Happy Holidays: Ice Storm Coming | Classic Commercials | Reality Check: Santa Claus | Red Kettle, Gold Coin

Semi Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Chocolate Rolls On Icy Road

December 25, 2016 1:31 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A semi carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate rolled over Christmas morning on an icy Interstate 494 exit ramp, prompting a closure.

Transportation officials say the truck rolled while getting off westbound I-494 at Dodd Avenue in Mendota Heights.

No one was hurt.

The ramp was closed for a time after the incident as crews worked to unload the truck and clear the wreckage.

Overnight rains brought icy roads to much of Minnesota, and Sunday storms are expected to make conditions worse on the busy travel day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia