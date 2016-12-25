Semi Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Chocolate Rolls On Icy Road

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A semi carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate rolled over Christmas morning on an icy Interstate 494 exit ramp, prompting a closure.
Transportation officials say the truck rolled while getting off westbound I-494 at Dodd Avenue in Mendota Heights.
No one was hurt.
The ramp was closed for a time after the incident as crews worked to unload the truck and clear the wreckage.
Overnight rains brought icy roads to much of Minnesota, and Sunday storms are expected to make conditions worse on the busy travel day.