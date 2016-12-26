4 Things To Know: Winter Weather, Russia Plane Crash, George Michael & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From George Michael’s death to winter weather to retailer return policies, here is a look at the top four stories from Dec. 26, 2016.

Winter Storms Moves East

A wicked winter storm continues to batter parts of the upper Midwest with blizzard conditions.

The storm brought a white Christmas to the Dakotas and Minnesota Sunday. The system is forecast to move eastward, bringing freezing rain to parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Russia Observes National Day Of Mourning Following Plane Crash

Russia is observing a national day of mourning as rescue teams continue to search for victims of Sunday’s deadly plane crash.

The Russian military jet headed from Sochi to Syria crashed Sunday in the Black Sea, just two minutes after takeoff. Investigators said pilot error or a technical fault is likely what brought the plane down.

Ninety-two people were on board. So far, no survivors have been found.

George Michael Dies

People around the world are paying tribute to British pop superstar George Michael.

The Grammy-winning singer rose to fame with the group WHAM!, before achieving solo success in the 80’s and 90’s.

He died of heart failure Sunday at the age of 53.

Returning Gifts

If you’re returning gifts Monday, know before you go.

Before you hit the stores, read up on the rules and expectations you might run into. Some things to keep in mind are: the length of the return window, what documentation is required – even beyond a receipt – and what kind of reimbursement you can expect.

GoBankingRates.com ranked 50 retailers for best return policies. The top three were: Nordstrom, Costco and Bed Bath & Beyond.