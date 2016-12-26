Return Boxes, Donate To Goodwill Through Amazon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For anyone who has piles of Amazon boxes in their garage, now they can be recycled in a different way: by sending them to Goodwill.
Amazon is asking people to fill their empty shipping box with clothing and household items that can be donated.
Then, print a free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com.
Bring the box to a local post office or UPS store, and they will deliver it to the closest Goodwill.
Amazon said the box doesn’t have to be an Amazon box specifically, it will take any cardboard box as long as it’s in good condition.