Robbinsdale Man Charged In Heroin Overdose Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Robbinsdale man is accused of selling a man heroin who later overdosed on it, according to a charge filed in Anoka County.
Tyler Robert Koski was charged with third-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 22, 2016 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, a 21-year-old man was found dead with heroin and drug paraphernalia near him at a residence in Fridley on Oct. 22, 2016. It was determined that the victim died of heroin toxicity.
After retracing the victim’s steps, investigators say the victim met up with Koski at a pizza place the previous day. Both are addicted to opiates. Following the meeting at the pizza place, the victim and his co-worker went to a nearby gas station. There, the victim was seen leaving the bathroom noticeably under the influence. The victim and coworker later went to the Fridley residence where the victim was last seen moving around at 1 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Authorities say the victim and Koski exchanged phone calls and texts. Koski allegedly texted the victim while the victim was inside the gas station, saying “Hey (victim) remember you don’t have a tolerance like you used to. I say do a small shotgun st.”
Koski later admitted to selling heroin to the victim at the pizza place.
If convicted, Koski could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine.