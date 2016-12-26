2016 In Review // WCCO's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: Local | National | Sports | Entertainment | Viral

Interstate 94 Reopened From Dickinson To Montana

December 26, 2016 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Interstate 94, North Dakota, Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials have re-opened Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Dickinson, but motorists are still advised not to travel.

North Dakota’s Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation said Monday that drifting and blowing snow is causing low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Fargo remains closed. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks and U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck.

No-travel advisories are out for much of North Dakota, including the Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Mandan, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City and Grand Forks areas.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Ski Report
Trees Of Hope

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia