Teen Turns In 155 Pounds Of Pop Tabs At Ronald McDonald House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On a day when many might be lining up to return Christmas gifts, Deric Radermacher is still giving them out by the bag and bucket full.

“The spirit of giving, it just feels good,” said the senior from Ortonville High School.

With the help of family and friends, Radermacher collected 155 pounds of pop tabs this year and dropped them off Monday at the Ronald McDonald House.

The aluminum gets recycled and the money raised goes straight to the charity.

“It takes a driver,” said Amy Ament, the senior director of development for Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Upper Midwest. “He’s driving that effort.”

The effort began well before Radermacher even had a license.

“It started small just by myself at my birthday party when I was 8 years old,” he said.

Radermacher got his inspiration from a family friend who was diagnosed with leukemia. He said she stayed at the Ronald McDonald House during her battle and suggested he save the pop tabs from his parent’s restaurant to help the charity.

“It turned in to just like a huge thing,” he said. “Everybody helped out once I started.”

Ament couldn’t be more thankful that he hasn’t stopped.

“It’s just impressive to see what one person can do to really make a difference,” she said. “You think if he’s doing this at 8 years old and now at 17 years old, what’s he going to be doing when he’s 30?”

With his latest donation, Radermacher’s effort now totals 1,000 pounds of pop tabs. Much of it comes from his parent’s restaurant, local schools and donors, and others inspired by his story. He said sometimes it’s a habit they can’t stop.

“You just see a pop tab on the ground, you pick it up. You see a can, you take the pop tab off, throw it in your pocket,” he said. “We’ve been stopped by airport security just like, ‘What are you doing with pop tabs in your pocket?'”

During that same span of time he’s also raised $2,500 for the charity.

“It doesn’t take much effort or time for me at all, but it does such a huge difference for other people’s lives,” he said.

For more information on how to collect pop tabs and donate them, click here.