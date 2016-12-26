Shoppers Head To Stores For Post-Holiday Sales, Returns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While all the gifts are open and out from under the tree, the holiday shopping rush isn’t over.

The day after Christmas draws big crowds to stores.

There are gift cards to use, deep discounts to enjoy and, of course, unwanted presents to exchange.

This is a day where you not only see customers leave the store with full shopping bags, but they also enter the mall with their arms full of gifts ready to make an exchange.

According to the National Retail Federation, 40 percent of Americans returned at least one gift last year. The most popular item we look to exchange is clothing.

WCCO found customers looking to make returns at Target this morning. However, they were quick to turn around and use that money in the sale items.

Stores traditionally slash prices after the holidays, offering some of the best discounts of the season.

In fact, the research firm Shoppertrak expects Monday to be the second busiest shopping day of the year.

“Christmas comes every year at the same time, so I just like to be ready and not have to pay full price next year. There’s nothing worse than running out of wrapping paper,” Cecilia Wright said.

When making returns remember to read the fine print. During holidays, stores may change their return and exchange policy.

Sometimes you might not get cash back, but rather in-store credit.

There might also be deadline on when you can bring that gift back for its full value.