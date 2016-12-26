Vikings Opponent Profile: Minnesota Finishes Season At Home Against Chicago

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Vikings were flying high as the last undefeated and widely regarded top team in the NFL after Week 5. Eleven weeks later, they are preparing for the offseason instead of the postseason with one game left to go in the regular season.

The Vikings host the Chicago Bears in a matchup of two teams looking at pride as motivation for their Week 17 contest at US Bank Stadium. The Vikings were eliminated from the postseason with a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The Bears lost for the third straight time Saturday to the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field.

Bears Season Record

The Bears are the only team in the NFC North below the Vikings in the standings with a 3-12 record. Chicago is 0-7 on the road with losses to the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

Bears Offense

The last time Minnesota and Chicago met on Halloween, the Bears lit the Vikings up for 403 yards of offense, including 158 yards on the ground. They were able to get 6.6 yards per play, including 5.4 yards per carry.

There are a couple differences between that Bears team and the one coming to Minneapolis in Week 17. Chicago is without quarterback Jay Cutler and that game’s leading receiver, Zach Miller. Both have since been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Matt Barkley, the third starting quarterback this season for the Bears, has played well. He has topped 300 yards, two or more touchdown passes and a rating of around 80 three times.

He has some weapons on offense, even with three of the team’s top five receivers on injured reserve. Running back Jordan Howard has given the team a spark of hope for the future of their running game. Wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Cameron Meredith are big receivers that can get downfield.

Bears Defense

The Bears defense held the Vikings to 258 yards, including 57 on the ground in Week 8. The Vikings did most of the damage while trying to catch up in the fourth quarter – 106 in the final quarter alone.

The Bears had five sacks, five tackles for a loss and nine quarterback hits. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks led the way with two sacks, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed.

Bears Players to Watch

On offense, Jordan Howard is the player to watch. He ran for 153 yards, one touchdown and four catches for 49 yards against the Vikings in Week 8.

On defense, the players to watch are their pass rushers. Pernell McPhee, Leonard Floyd and Willie Young are good pass rushers that will have the opportunity to get to Sam Bradford. They could have a significant impact on the game.

Outlook

Both teams have had a lost season in 2016, but with different explanations behind it. The Bears were not expected to contend for a Super Bowl this season, but suffered a lot of injuries and got the chance to see what a lot of their young players can do. The Vikings had championship aspirations into the middle of this season, but suffered key injuries and has disappointed greatly in recent weeks.

The outcome of this game will likely come down to which team is more motivated. Besides pride, the Bears will be motivated to complete a season-sweep of the Vikings to gain momentum into the offseason.

The Vikings should be motivated to give their fans one last good game before heading into the offseason and to avenge their Week 8 loss to the Bears. Minnesota will also be fighting to finish at .500 with a win instead of wrapping up the season with a losing record.