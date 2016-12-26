High Winds Blow Across MN; Numerous Flights Delayed/Canceled At MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — It’s a windy day across much of Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common over the rest of southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Gusts up to 66 mph were recorded overnight in Redwood Falls in southwestern Minnesota, and 50 mph in Bloomington in the Twin Cities area.
No travel is advised in far northwestern Minnesota.
At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, several flights have been delayed and some have been canceled due to the winds. As of mid-morning Monday, departures are delayed up to an hour. Arrivals are only delayed up to 15 minutes. Earlier, arrivals were delayed an average of 2 hours and 6 minutes.
On the airports departures page, there are over 90 delayed flights and eight cancellations listed.
WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports that two runways are also closed due to the wind.
The heavy rain on Christmas contributed to the wettest year on record in the Twin Cities, surpassing a mark that had stood for over a century. The weather service says nearly an inch of rain Sunday boosted total precipitation for the year to 40.27 inches, breaking the old record of 40.15 inches set in 1911.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
Great post
Amazing
Visit mine
http://shivashishspeaks.wordpress.com/
Y’all got non-stop wind gusts in the Villages of Hate, I mean Love, in the TC’s so won’t be a problem venturing on roads to the Dakotas. You don’t even need to bring jackets or a cap. And no need to have much in the gas tank either as free gas is everywhere out yonder.
Now load up quick and please get moving ….. purty please