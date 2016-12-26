2016 In Review // WCCO.com's Most Read Stories | Top Stories: National | Sports | Entertainment | Weird/Viral

High Winds Blow Across MN; Numerous Flights Delayed/Canceled At MSP Airport

December 26, 2016 9:08 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — It’s a windy day across much of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says winds will gust over 60 mph in southwestern Minnesota, while 50 mph gusts will be common over the rest of southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Gusts up to 66 mph were recorded overnight in Redwood Falls in southwestern Minnesota, and 50 mph in Bloomington in the Twin Cities area.

No travel is advised in far northwestern Minnesota.

At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, several flights have been delayed and some have been canceled due to the winds. As of mid-morning Monday, departures are delayed up to an hour. Arrivals are only delayed up to 15 minutes. Earlier, arrivals were delayed an average of 2 hours and 6 minutes.

On the airports departures page, there are over 90 delayed flights and eight cancellations listed.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports that two runways are also closed due to the wind.

The heavy rain on Christmas contributed to the wettest year on record in the Twin Cities, surpassing a mark that had stood for over a century. The weather service says nearly an inch of rain Sunday boosted total precipitation for the year to 40.27 inches, breaking the old record of 40.15 inches set in 1911.

